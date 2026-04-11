Rockets' NBA Draft Update: Prospects to Watch After the NCAA Tournament

The NBA Draft is the least of the Houston Rockets' worries in mid-April, but that doesn't mean they haven't been paying attention to potential prospects, especially after the NCAA Tournament.

This year's class is loaded, and even though the Rockets don't own a first-round pick, difference-makers can still come in the second round. Houston has two selections in the backend of the draft, the second being via the Chicago Bulls.

With the college basketball season now over, prospects' stock is more solidified with no basketball left to play. The Rockets have some clear needs, even though they've masked that well amid an eight-game winning streak. Who are two potential draftees to watch?

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Arizona couldn't get to the mountaintop despite a rotation filled with NBA Draft prospects. Koa Peat and Brayden Burries highlight the lottery talent, but Jaden Bradley proved he's ready for any challenge that comes his way.

The point guard averaged 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game en route to becoming the Big 12 Player of the Year. Bradley didn't wow anyone on a consistent basis in the scoring department, but other aspects of his game should intrigue postseason teams like the Rockets.

Houston desperately needs a floor general amid Fred VanVleet's ACL tear, and although the veteran will be back next season, Bradley could be a solid weapon off the bench if the organization takes a chance on him.

The senior has experience in big moments, playing with great poise while limiting mistakes. Bradley shot 39.4% from three-point range this year, so he can also stretch the floor and bring more shooting to the rotation.

Richie Saunders, BYU

Saunders was included in a previous NBA Draft update, but that's because it's hard to see him struggling to fit within a rotation like Houston's. The BYU star suffered a torn ACL in February, but he could certainly recover and be ready to make an impact in the pros sooner than people think.

The senior wing averaged 18 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game on incredible 49-38-82 shooting splits this season. In the NBA, he could end up becoming a legitimate 3&D contributor at 6-foot-5 with solid athleticism.

The Rockets could use Saunders as that sort of weapon off the bench. He's shown on-ball scoring in the past, attacking the basket and taking defenders off the dribble, but the 24-year-old probably won't have that freedom in the NBA.