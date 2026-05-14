Rockets NBA Draft Update: Second-Round Prospects Amid the Combine

The 2026 NBA Draft Combine is underway in Chicago, with prospects' measurements, athletic abilities and overall skill sets are being measured.

For the top prospects, not much is expected to change drastically: AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson are still projected to be the consensus top four in June. But for the later talents, the combine is an opportunity to improve stock, and we've already seen a few names impress through the first few days.

The Houston Rockets have two second-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft at No. 39 and No. 53. They'll look to take advantage of each opportunity given their glaring needs. Even though the organization is pushing toward a championship with more experience, Houston can add value to the bench with these selections.

Here are two prospects to watch in the latest draft update, with combine measurements listed:

Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

Combine Measurements: 6'9.5" Height Without Shoes, 7'3.75" Wingspan

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Brazile's potential as a two-way role player is underrated. The Arkansas forward capped off a five-year college career with his best season yet, averaging 13 points 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game en route to a Sweet 16 appearance.

The 23-year-old's experience could play to his advantage in Houston, getting him early burn. Brazile could build upon the Rockets' defensive strengths, but also add to their offense with great rebounding and solid perimeter shooting.

The biggest physical strength for Brazile is his near-7-foot-4 wingspan. His frame and athleticism allow him to guard most positions, and seeing as how Clint Capela, Steven Adams and Dorian Finney-Smith are all at least 31 years old, Brazile is a long-term frontcourt option to consider.

Nick Boyd, Wisconsin

Combine Measurements: 6'1" Height Without Shoes, 6'2.5" Wingspan

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd (2) dribbles against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The combine measurements might hurt Boyd's stock, and even before that, he garnered a very late second-round projection. But at pick No. 53, the Rockets could grab a high-floor, low-ceiling guard to bloster the backcourt.

Boyd's defensive limitations are a concern, but his offensive skill set can't be ignored. Wisconsin's star point guard averaged 20.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists on extremely impressive 48-37-83 shooting splits.

The 25-year-old's three-level scoring ability is his biggest strength. Boyd can knock down threes off the catch, but his bread and butter is exploding to the rim for some tough finishes. In Houston, he wouldn't get that same opportunity off the bat, but he can also facilitate. More offense can't hurt.