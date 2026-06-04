Assessing the OKC Thunder's Biggest Needs at the 2026 NBA Draft

No team will enter the offseason with more distaste than the Oklahoma City Thunder. The defending champions had the highest expectations of any franchise this season, as many tabbed them as the next great NBA dynasty.

But a Western Conference Finals exit leaves Oklahoma City with some lingering questions this summer. How will the organization handle Chet Holmgren's underwhelming playoff run? Who will depart to avoid the dreaded second apron? Is a major move in the cards?

Those will be answered soon enough, but the Thunder's offseason starts with the 2026 NBA Draft, one in which they own picks No. 12 and No. 17. They could package some pieces to move up and bring in one highly-touted prospect instead of two first-rounders.

But right now, what does Oklahoma City need, and who could be available when the team is on the clock? Here are two holes the Thunder should fill at the NBA Draft:

A Victor Wembanyama Stopper

Wembanyama is the alien no team around the league has an answer for. Even on an 'off night,' he still manages to be a net positive for the Spurs. Against the Thunder, he averaged 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.7 blocks across seven games.

Mind you, this is his first playoff run at 22 years old.

The Thunder are expected to focus on finding prospects that match up with the 7-foot-4 giant, and the sole player that stands out is Aday Mara. The former Michigan Wolverine has two-way potential, but more importantly, has defensive versatility as a 7-foot-3 center with a 7-foot-6 wingspan.

Mara should be Oklahoma City's top target, especially if Isaiah Hartenstein has to be a part of the salary dumps. The Spaniard averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game en route to a National Championship.

Forward Depth

The Thunder could get away with filling both needs at No. 12 and No. 17. Mara could fall if teams aren't sold on his recent hype, but if they want to target another position, Oklahoma City needs forward depth.

The guard room runs deep, but outside of Holmgren, there wasn't a non-big man over 6-foot-5 that garnered legitimate minutes against San Antonio. Holmgren, Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams were the bigs, while the rest were true guards, not forwards.

In the draft, Oklahoma City should consider a do-it-all wing in Yaxel Lendeborg, who provides great experience as a 23-year-old and former Big Ten Player of the Year. He can be a scorer, rebounder or key defender in any given moment.

Other prospects to consider at those picks include Karim Lopez, Nate Ament, Chris Cenac Jr. and Morez Johnson Jr.