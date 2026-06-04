Isaiah Hartenstein Has Proven That The Thunder Should Keep Him Around

The Thunder’s big man has proven that he deserves to be back next season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s season wrapped up with a loss in the Western Conference Finals to the San Antonio Spurs, and now they look towards the future. For OKC, that means the upcoming offseason, where it has a couple of decisions to make about sureing its roster for next season.

The Thunder have the luxury of most of its players being secured in their contracts for the 2026-27 season, but some players' futures, like Isaiah Hartenstein’s, are up in the air. Hartenstein has a three-year deal with Oklahoma City and is approaching his third and final year. However, this upcoming season Hartenstein has a team option, meaning it’s the Thunder’s decision if the big man will come back for another year.

Luckily for Hartenstein, he has proven that he deserves to stick around in OKC for at least another year. In his two years in Oklahoma City, Hartenstein has averaged the most points of his career, with 11.2 points per game last season and 9.2 points per game this season. The same is true with his rebound numbers, averaging 10.7 boards per game and 9.4 rebounds per game in respective years.

Hartenstein has been a key piece in OKC’s rotation these past two years, which includes the first title in franchise history last season. Hartensein might be heading into his ninth season next year, but he seems to still be improving. Hartenstein averaged the most playoff points of his career this season with 9.1 points per game. Not only are his stats continuing to help the Thunder compete, but the way he plays might be the way OKC continues to compete in the future.

Hartenstein seemed to be the Thunder’s best option at guarding Spurs star Victor Wembanyama in the conference finals. San Antonio has now solidified that it’s a team that is here to stay, and as long as it’s around, OKC will need an answer for it.

Hartenstein is a huge part of that answer, and will be needed for future matchups, as the Thunder will have to go through the Spurs to try and reach the NBA Finals once again.

The Thunder undoubtedly have one of the best front offices in the league, as Sam Presti always seems to end up making the best possible choices. Only time will tell what decision is made about Hartenstein, but it’s hard to think that the right decision will not involve keeping Hartenstein.