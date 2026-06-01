OKC Thunder Have Crucial Lu Dort Decision to Make in Offseason

The 2026 NBA offseason is the first true roadblock in the Oklahoma City Thunder's quest to return to the NBA mountaintop after being one win away from a second consecutive Finals appearance. Some of last season's extensions begin to kick in, new extensions will be eligible to be signed and options will have to be decided on.

One popular and important player who is up for a team option this offseason is seven-year NBA and Thunder veteran Lu Dort, whose $18.2 million option sits in limbo. Dort is coming off a down year after being a key part of OKC's championship run a season ago, but could still remain a key part of the team if the situations line up right.

Dort averaged 8.3 points per game this season, the lowest since his rookie year, and shot 34.4% from 3-point range, a drop from two straight seasons of shooting nearly 40% from long range. He was still defending at the highest level, but his offense took a step down from seasons past.

With the rising talent of Cason Wallace alongside him, the Canadian wing tallied his lowest minutes per game number since his rookie year as well, at 26.8. Dort still started in all 84 appearances in both the regular season and playoffs.

During the Thunder's end of season media availability, the 2024-25 All-Defensive First Team guard/wing made his opinion on his future with the Thunder clear.

"My goal is to be here and whatever we gotta do to get it done," Dort said.

No contract conversations have happened yet, but Dort is confident something could get done.

"I have a lot of trust in this organization," Dort continued. "I want to stay here. This organization and this city really shaped me as a person and as a player. This is like a home to me."

Dort joined Oklahoma City in the 2019 offseason, signing on as an undrafted free agent from Arizona State. He quickly rose past the G League and was inserted into the Thunder's starting lineup during his rookie season, not looking back since.

Dort was crucial in both the Thunder's return to contention and first NBA championship, being a constant physical presence on defense while improving on offense every year. No matter where this offseason takes him, he'll be remembered positively by Thunder supporters.

Now, the Thunder have a crucial decision to make with Dort this offseason. Either accept the $18.2 million option, or decline and see what happens in the open market.