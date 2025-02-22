NBA Draft

Big 12 Top-Ten Matchup Offers Looks at Variety of Prospects

Iowa State's duo of Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert face off against Houston and their developing prospects: Joseph Tugler and Terrance Arceneaux.

Jace Derryberry

Jan 21, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger talks with Iowa State Cyclones guard Curtis Jones (5) and Iowa State Cyclones guard Keshon Gilbert (10) during the second half of their game with the UCF Knights at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger talks with Iowa State Cyclones guard Curtis Jones (5) and Iowa State Cyclones guard Keshon Gilbert (10) during the second half of their game with the UCF Knights at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
No. 5 Houston hosts No. 8 Iowa State today in a matchup between two of the Big 12’s top three teams. Both teams have had successful seasons while showcasing several players with intriguing draft potential. The Cyclones have multiple players who have directly impacted their draft stock with productive play and translatable skills. The Cougars, on the other hand, do not have the same draft outlook, as two of their most intriguing prospects have had very limited usage with flashes of high upside.

Let’s take a closer look at two players from each team ahead of today’s top-ten conference showdown with the potential to find a landing spot in the NBA.

Iowa State

Curtis Jones | Guard | 6’4” | 195 lbs | Senior

Iowa State Cyclones guard Curtis Jones (5) takes a three-point shot against Cincinnati during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 15, 2025 in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Curtis Jones is the third-leading scorer in the Big 12 this season. While he projects as a bit of a tweener at the next level, he possesses plenty of tools that will interest NBA teams. He is averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals on shooting splits of 43.1%/36.8%/82.4%. Jones is also a very active and effective on-ball defender, a skill that could translate well to the NBA. Although he lacks ideal size for an off-ball guard, his two-way effectiveness and consistent three-point shooting make him an intriguing prospect.

Keshon Gilbert | Guard | 6’4” | 200 lbs | Senior

Feb 18, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Keshon Gilbert (10) drives baseline against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Keshon Gilbert is an effective and versatile guard with a strong feel for scoring and playmaking. He is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals on shooting splits of 50%/32.8%/71.9%. He will need to continue developing his jump shot, but his combination of driving ability and passing vision could make him an intriguing role player at the next level. While he is not necessarily elite at any specific aspect of his game, he is solid at nearly all of them which offers hope for positional versatility.

Houston

Joseph Tugler | Forward | 6’8” | 230 lbs | Sophomore

Feb 15, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) dunks the ball during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Joseph Tugler is still developing as a prospect but is already one of the most impactful defenders in the nation. He averages 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.1 blocks on shooting splits of 52.6%/33.3%/55.1%. His exceptional wingspan and defensive mobility suggest he could continue evolving into a more switchable defender. Offensively, he primarily serves as a play-finisher, but his small sample of three-point attempts indicates potential for improvement over time.

Terrance Arceneaux | Wing | 6’6” | 205 lbs | Sophomore

Dec 30, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Cougars guard Terrance Arceneaux (23) shoots the ball over Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Brandon Newman (6) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Terrance Arceneaux is still a work in progress but possesses intriguing physical tools and a developing jump shot. He averages 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals on shooting splits of 47.6%/39.1%/73.2%. He utilizes his athleticism effectively on both ends of the floor but will need to continue adding strength to compete physically at the next level. His defensive instincts compensate for some of his shortcomings, as he consistently makes plays along the perimeter.

