Big 12 Top-Ten Matchup Offers Looks at Variety of Prospects
No. 5 Houston hosts No. 8 Iowa State today in a matchup between two of the Big 12’s top three teams. Both teams have had successful seasons while showcasing several players with intriguing draft potential. The Cyclones have multiple players who have directly impacted their draft stock with productive play and translatable skills. The Cougars, on the other hand, do not have the same draft outlook, as two of their most intriguing prospects have had very limited usage with flashes of high upside.
Let’s take a closer look at two players from each team ahead of today’s top-ten conference showdown with the potential to find a landing spot in the NBA.
Iowa State
Curtis Jones | Guard | 6’4” | 195 lbs | Senior
Curtis Jones is the third-leading scorer in the Big 12 this season. While he projects as a bit of a tweener at the next level, he possesses plenty of tools that will interest NBA teams. He is averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals on shooting splits of 43.1%/36.8%/82.4%. Jones is also a very active and effective on-ball defender, a skill that could translate well to the NBA. Although he lacks ideal size for an off-ball guard, his two-way effectiveness and consistent three-point shooting make him an intriguing prospect.
Keshon Gilbert | Guard | 6’4” | 200 lbs | Senior
Keshon Gilbert is an effective and versatile guard with a strong feel for scoring and playmaking. He is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals on shooting splits of 50%/32.8%/71.9%. He will need to continue developing his jump shot, but his combination of driving ability and passing vision could make him an intriguing role player at the next level. While he is not necessarily elite at any specific aspect of his game, he is solid at nearly all of them which offers hope for positional versatility.
Houston
Joseph Tugler | Forward | 6’8” | 230 lbs | Sophomore
Joseph Tugler is still developing as a prospect but is already one of the most impactful defenders in the nation. He averages 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.1 blocks on shooting splits of 52.6%/33.3%/55.1%. His exceptional wingspan and defensive mobility suggest he could continue evolving into a more switchable defender. Offensively, he primarily serves as a play-finisher, but his small sample of three-point attempts indicates potential for improvement over time.
Terrance Arceneaux | Wing | 6’6” | 205 lbs | Sophomore
Terrance Arceneaux is still a work in progress but possesses intriguing physical tools and a developing jump shot. He averages 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals on shooting splits of 47.6%/39.1%/73.2%. He utilizes his athleticism effectively on both ends of the floor but will need to continue adding strength to compete physically at the next level. His defensive instincts compensate for some of his shortcomings, as he consistently makes plays along the perimeter.
