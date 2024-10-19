Bronny James Sees Best Pro Game for Lakers
With most of the team’s premier players resting, Lakers rookie Bronny James was called on in the teams final preseason game versus the Golden State Warriors.
James’ got the start, playing alongside a few veteran Lakers, but primarily the team's developmental projects.
While the team came up well short — suffering a 58-point loss to the much more seasoned Warriors, who rolled out some of their best — James did see his best professional performance yet.
In 35 minutes, James poured on 17 points on 7-for-17 shooting, managing to add four rebounds, one assists, three steals and one block. He finished as the team's second leading scorer on the night behind Quincy Olivari.
While the offensive efficiency wasn’t quite there, James did find a slew of buckets, and proved his do-it-all style could be translatable enough at the highest level of basketball.
To this point, the 20-year-old and son of current Lakers superstar LeBron, had yet to see much success in both Summer League and preseason.
It’s yet to be confirmed if the No. 55 pick at the 2024 NBA Draft will play with the primary Lakers roster this season. But it’s widely assumed he’ll spend a majority of his debut year with the South Bay Lakers developing.
At around 6-foot-3, James has a genuinely intriguing skillset as a defensive-minded guard with passing chops, but he’s yet to find an offensive role or rhythm so far in his pro career. Time with South Bay could help him find just that, potentially vaulting him to an NBA career.
The Lakers will open up their season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Should James and his father play on-court during that game, they’ll historically be the first father-son duo to compete in the regular season.
