BYU's Egor Demin Stars in College Debut
In a smaller college basketball slate on Tuesday, BYU guard Egor Demin — a five-star recruit and still-18-year-old who's projected to be a lottery pick at the 2025 NBA Draft — starred in the team’s opening win.
A 6-foot-8 wing, Demin is the next in the long line of players to thrive with pace and craft, opposed to hyper athleticism. And that was on full display in the teams 88-50 win over Central Arkansas.
In 31 minutes, Demin scored a team-high 18 points, dishing a whopping 11 assists to just one turnover and adding four rebounds and steals apiece.
He shot an elite 7-for-13 overall, hitting four of his seven attempted triples, too. He used a simple but controlled handle to weave his way to his spots, pulling up with ease, gravitating towards the rim to finish with precision, and even showing off his range.
Perhaps even more impressive was his record-breaking night passing the ball. It’s not yet known what position Demin best thrives in. But with an 11-to-1 assist-to-turnvoer ratio, it’ll be hard to keep the ball out of his hands.
Per NBA Draft on SI’s earlier scouting report on Demin: “Again, although he’s the size of a wing, the guard skills are evident. In fact, there’s reason to believe Demin could play guard minutes at the next levels and lead an offense for long stretches. It’s still unclear what his full-time position projects to be in the NBA, but that’s okay because versatility is a good thing. The upside as a primary creator and facilitator is certainly there if it's needed wherever he lands.”
With Demin’s help, the 2025 NBA Draft class is off to a blazing start. And even more prospects will tip off in tonight’s slate.
