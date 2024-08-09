Charlotte Hornets Rookie Tidjane Salaun Can Thrive With LaMelo Ball
The Charlotte Hornets could be able to maximize their No. 6 overall pick, Tidjane Salaun if rising star point guard LaMelo Ball is able to stay healthy.
The Hornets grabbed the late rising project wing early in the 2024 NBA Draft. Salaun is an 18-year-old wing who stands 6-foot-9 and has unique upset on both sides of the floor.
Defensively, his wingspan and frame allows him to switch to every position on the floor which is a massive boost to a Hornets squad that could use help on both ends. This is an area Salaun is pro-ready right out of the gate. Charlotte has the luxury of throwing him in the fire with low expectations and developing him at the NBA level for his entire rookie season.
Offensively, a lot will rely on the parts around him. Salaun is able to thrive as a cutter with his athletic ability and bend the defense if Ball is there to manipulate the opposition with his scoring gravity on the ball and high-level passing chops this could be a fun duo in Charlotte.
The biggest swing skill for the rookie will be his 3-point shot. If he can toss in a league average or better clip from deep it overhauls just how good the 19-year-old can be.
