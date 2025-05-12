Chicago Bulls Land No. 12 Pick at 2025 NBA Draft
At the much-anticipated 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday, 14 teams learned where they’d be picking at this year’s draft.
The Bulls were among them, coming in with the twelfth-best odds following a 39-43 season. Chicago came in with just a 1.7% chance at the No. 1 pick, and a nearly-unshakeable 85% chance at landing No. 12.
The 2025 NBA Draft is a strong one near the top, boasting franchise-changing talents such as Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Rutgers Dylan Harper, as well as a host of other talented prospects just below and beyond.
Chicago seems to be opting for a full reset for the first time in a while, trading off Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey straight across over the off-season, while letting DeMar DeRozan walk in the off-season, as well as helping Zach LaVine land with him in Sacramento via trade.
After grabbing up-and-coming forward Matas Buzelis with the No. 11 pick in 2024, Chicago will again look to work their magic with another late-lotto pick in 2025. Luckily, there should be plenty of high-upside options. With an essential blank-slate roster, the Bulls should be able to swing on whoever they deem the best player available, be it guard, wing, forward or center.
Prospects are now in the heat of the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, where they'll showcase their measurements and talents in front of NBA scouts and decision-makers. The full 75-player combine list can be found here. The draft combine will run through May 18.
The 2025 NBA Draft will again be a two-day event starting at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26. You can view NBA Draft on SI's latest big board here. A comprehensive list of scouting reports on all 2025 prospects can be found here.