Chicago Bulls Rookie Stuffs Stat Sheet in Win Over Magic
The Chicago Bulls have been stuck in NBA purgatory making the NBA Play-In tournament there home. Not good enough to make a playoff run but not bad enough to nab a franchise-changing prospect at the top of the NBA Draft.
This season is no different, the Bulls have the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 3.5 game cushion over the Brooklyn Nets, who have more important fish to fry in the NBA Draft. At this rate, the Bulls may as well push for the play-in as Josh Giddey continues to flash ahead of his contract extension this summer and rookie Matas Buzelis shows flashes.
In the Bulls key win over the Orlando Magic, 125-123, dropping the Magic to a five game losing streak, Chicago's rookie stuffed the stat sheet.
Buzelis turned in 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals while shooting 4-for-8 from the floor and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc which included and and-one drive in his 29 minutes of action.
The No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft showed his potential that once made him thought of as a top-five pick in the class. The Bulls continue to build out its roster and Butzelis looks to be a key part of the process moving forward.
