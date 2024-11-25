College Basketball: Maui Invitational Tournament Preview
The Maui Invitational Tournament is arguably the biggest in-season tournament in all of college basketball. This year it’s an eight team event that will feature Memphis, Connecticut, Colorado, Michigan State, Auburn, Iowa State, Dayton and North Carolina.
Let’s dive into the top prospect on each team in this year’s field.
PJ Haggerty | Memphis Tigers
The leading scorer for this Memphis team is PJ Haggerty and he looks like the best NBA prospect on the roster. At 6-foot-3, he is a bully guard that consistently wins on offense with his strength, craftiness and change of pace. His touch on floaters are very good and that has translated to behind the arc this season as well as he’s shooting 50% from three. He’s averaging 22.5 points per game and looks like one of the top scorers in the event.
Liam McNeeley | Connecticut Huskies
The 6-foot-7 wing is a projected lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Liam McNeeley is an elite sharpshooter and was considered the best shooter in high school basketball last season. Right now, he’s shooting 39% from behind the arc on nearly five attempts per game. He’s more than just an elite sharpshooter, as he’s a tough defender who can also make plays off the dribble. McNeeley is someone that can fit into any offensive system.
Andrej Jakimovski | Colorado Buffaloes
A 6-foot-8 fifth year senior has been Colorado’s best player this season. Andrej Jakimovski is a forward who specializes as a shooter. On the year he’s shooting 36% from behind the arc on over five attempts per game. He also has the ability to score inside the arc in a variety of different ways as he averages 14.3 points per game. He isn’t the most polarizing prospect in this tournament, but certainly a notable one.
Jase Richardson | Michigan State Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans have a pretty well-rounded squad with Jase Richardson standing out as their top NBA prospect. The 6-foot-3 guard is an elite finisher at the rim as he’s very creative when he gets there and has amazing touch. He often turns defense into offense as his perimeter defense is solid for a freshman. The two-way play Richardson possesses is quite enticing.
Johni Broome | Auburn Tigers
The fifth-year senior Johni Broome is off to an amazing start and has looked even better this year compared to last season. The 6-foot-10 big man is averaging a monster double-double at 20 points and 11 rebounds while also posting three blocks per game. The versatility and production Broome brings as a big man is quite promising which is why he’s a potential National Player of the Year Award winner.
Milan Momcilovic | Iowa State Cyclones
The 6-foot-8 sophomore wing Milan Momcilovic is a high-level shooter who is converting on 39% of his shots behind the arc on six attempts per game. He excels as a spot-up shooter but also is a very good shot-maker and can do some stuff off the dribble. He’s an improving defender compared to his freshman year which is a positive sign for his potential as an NBA player.
Enoch Cheeks | Dayton Flyers
Dayton is an underrated team coming into this tournament and they are led by senior guard Enoch Cheeks. Despite only being 6-foot-3, he’s averaging eight rebounds while also getting three steals per game. His motor is off the charts for a guard and he’s also the leading scorer on the squad. He’s currently shooting 36.8% from behind the arc. If that sustains, that would be a career high for him in college. He’s someone to monitor in this event.
Drake Powell | North Carolina Tar Heels
Although he has struggled to start the season, this is the event where Drake Powell could turn things around. He’s a 6-foot-6 wing who is quite well rounded. Powell’s on-ball defense is awesome as he has very good size and defensive versatility. Athletically, he is very good and has nice physical tools. Offensively he’s still finding his footing, but in high school he could score at all three levels and is a capable playmaker. Scouts hope to see Powell turn things around in this tournament..
