College Basketball: Top Centers in the Transfer Portal
We are nearing the end of April and there is still plenty of talent in the transfer portal. A lot of players are electing to enter the NBA Draft and the portal to ensure they have all of their options open. In this year’s portal, there are some solid forwards that can play on the wing or hang down low if needed. Here are the top centers remaining in the portal.
Henri Veesaar | North Carolina
The former Arizona center Henri Veesaar is next up for North Carolina as he will likely be their starting center next season. The 7-foot center came off the bench in the majority of the games this season, but he was very impactful every time he touched the floor.
This past season he shot 32.7% from behind the arc and was looking like he took a nice stride as an outside shooter. Veesaar is a physical big man who does the little things that matter.
He rebounds with toughness and is a very good screen setter. Defensively, he isn’t elite by any means, but he does make a noticeable contribution on that end of the floor that helps his team significantly. Veesaar is set for a breakout year for the Tar Heels.
Aday Mara | Michigan
The former UCLA center and center out of Spain is taking his talents to Michigan. Aday Mara is a 7-foot-3 center that shows a lot of promise and could have a legitimate shot at showcasing that at Michigan under Dusty May.
Mara is an elite shot-blocker who has special size, defensive instincts, and a high defensive IQ. Offensively back when he was playing overseas he showed a very high IQ on that end. His passing was really good and his feel for the game at his age and size is rare.
Mara can find open teammates and is quite good at making the right read when needed. There is some scoring potential as he’s an obvious lob threat at all times at that size, he shows some potential as a stretch big and his touch is good. Expect Mara to have a breakout season next year.
Xavier Booker | UCLA
The transfer out of Michigan State, Xavier Booker, is a very skilled center who got lost in the rotation at Michigan State as he didn’t quite fit their style of play. The 6-foot-11 center is very skilled and shows a lot of promise on the offensive end.
He has the ability to stretch out from behind the arc, which suggests he has pick-and-pop potential. Booker can post-up and be a reliable scoring threat down in the low block at all times. The talented big man has shown flashes of being a good passer and making smart reads but the consistency is still lacking a bit.
Overall, Booker shows a lot of promise on the offensive end, so transferring to UCLA could be what’s best for his career, as he could flourish and showcase his true ceiling offensively.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.