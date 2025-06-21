Could Joan Beringer Be Taken in the Top 20?
As the 2025 NBA Draft draws near, teams begin to hone in on prospects to target with their picks.
One intriguing prospect is 18-year-old French center Joan Beringer, who spent the last season with KK Cedevita Olimpija. He appeared in 47 total games with the squad between the ABA and Eurocup, averaging 4.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
The numbers seem underwhelming, but it's important to remember that Beringer contributed positive-impact minutes against some of the world's toughest competition at just 18 years old – one of the youngest prospects in the draft.
At the NBA Combine, he measured in with a 7-foot-4-1/2-inch wingspan and 9-foot-4-inch standing reach, ranking near the top in each. He projects as a solid rim protector and rim-runner, with room to expand from a smaller role to eventual starter over his four year rookie contract.
His youth explains his thin frame of 234.8 lbs, certainly a question mark for keeping up with the physicality in the NBA. It also explains the occasional defensive lapses in positioning and rotations, something to monitor early on in his NBA journey.
Lucky for Beringer, NBA Draft On SI's latest mock draft has him landing in Brooklyn, as the Nets select him at pick No. 19. The Nets are essentially starting a rebuild with a blank slate roster, as the few veterans under contract – Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton – are swirling in trade rumors.
In Brooklyn, Beringer would join an organization full of youth, from the coaching staff to the roster. There, he'd have plenty of time to develop his physicality and grow his offensive skillset into a more complete big.
Beringer at full potential could be a difference-making anchor on the defensive end, using his reach and speed to cover ground at the rate asked of modern fives. In Brooklyn, he's got as good a shot as anywhere else of recahing that cei