Could Michigan Have More Than One NBA Draft Selection in 2026?
The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a resurgance in 2025.
Prior to last season, the Wolverines hadn't reached the NCAA Tournament since 2022. In the first year under the tuteladge of head coach Dusty May, though, Michigan won the Big 10 Tournament and returned to March Madness.
This year, May's group could be even better after adding a few talented pieces in the transfer portal and bringing in multiple coveted freshmen.
If the Wolverines have another strong year in 2025-26, there is a chance that multiple players from Michigan's roster are selected in the NBA Draft.
Here's which players are most likely to be drafted.
Morez Johnson Jr.
Listed at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, Johnson transferred to Michigan over the offseason after spending his freshman season at Illinois.
Rated the No. 30 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, Johnson averaged seven points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in his lone year with the Fighting Illini.
If Johnson can increase his production as a sophomore, he could easily find a spot in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Yaxel Lendeborg
Another transfer, Lendeborg arrived in Ann Arbor after two years at UAB preceeded by a stint at Arizona Western College.
Despite being an older prospect, Lendeborg currently seems like the top prospect on Michigan's roster after earning two consecutive American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors.
In his final year with the Blazers, Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 52.2% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range.
After measuring at 6-foot-8 and half an inch without shoes and recording a 7-foot-4 wingspan at the NBA Combine, a strong year against Big 10 competition could secure Lendeborg a spot in the first round.
Aday Mara
A highly touted prospect who spent the first two years of his career at UCLA, Mara also transferred to Michigan over the offseason.
As a sophomore with the Bruins, the 7-foot-3 center averaged 6.4 points, four rebounds, an assist and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 59% from the field.
Rated the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 3 center in the 2023 class, the Spanish big man could also earn a spot in the 2026 class with a big year.
Trey McKenney
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, McKenney was a five-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.
The coveted freshman was a McDonald's All-American, and reportedly boasts a 6-foot-9 wingspan.
If McKenney earns significant time on the court in his first year at Michigan, the combo guard could sneak into the first round of the 2026 draft.
