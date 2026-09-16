Could Syracuse's Starting Lineup Feature a Pair of NBA Draft Picks?

In 2025-26, the Syracuse basketball team finished 15-17, notching a 6-12 mark in ACC play.

After plenty of success throughout the program's history, the Orange haven't reached the NCAA Tournament since 2021, and could be in for a return to March Madness this year. Syracuse hired Gerry McNamara, a starting guard on the Orange's 2003 national championship team, to be the program's next head coach.

McNamara takes over at his alma mater after serving as the head coach at Siena, where he led the team to a MAAC championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2025-26.

In McNamara's first year at the helm for the Orange, Syracuse should have a talented roster that could feature multiple 2027 NBA Draft picks.

Following two seasons at Temple, Aiden Tobiason transferred to Syracuse and should be able to make an instant impact for McNamara's team. As a sophomore in 2025-26, Tobiason averaged 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range.

Following his breakout season, Tobiason declared for the 2026 NBA Draft and went to the NBA G Leauge Elite Combine. In Chicago, the talented wing measured 6-foot-3 and three quarters of an inch without shoes and notched a 7-foot-and-three-quarters wingspan.

Tobiason withdrew his name from the 2026 class and could earn a spot in the 2027 NBA Draft with a strong junior year at Syracuse. Improving as a perimeter shooter would be one of the keys to the former Owls' standout landing a spot in the upcoiming class.

Kiyan Anthony could join Tobiason as a draft prospect if he has a breakout sophomore season, similar to the Temple transfer.

As a freshman, the son of Syracuse legend Carmelo Anthony averaged eight points and 1.4 rebounds per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 25.4% from beyond the arc.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 198 pounds, Anthony has good size on the perimeter and could be a solid scorer if he improves his efficiency. Hailing from Long Island Lutheran, Anthony was rated the No. 32 overall prospect and No. 7 shooting guard in the 2025 cycle by 247Sports.

College basketball reporter Jon Rothstein, who was in Syracuse to watch the Orange practice, noted that he expects both Anthony and Tobiason to be in the starting lineup for McNamara this year.

Early prediction on Syracuse's 2026-27 starting five:



Garwey Dual, Aidan Tobiason, Kiyan Anthony, Sadiq White, Luke Wilson — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 15, 2026

Both players will have the opportunity to showcase their skills against other NBA Draft prospects in the ACC, including Duke's Patrick Ngongba II, Miami's Caleb Gaskins and others.