Dallas Mavericks Draft Cooper Flagg No. 1 Overall
At Wednesday’s 2025 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks did the thinkable, drafting Duke superstar Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick.
Flagg has long been the projected No. 1 pick. But his and Dallas’ dreams were realized tonight when he officially heard his name called first.
A 6-foot-9 forward, Flagg was the projected top pick coming into the cycle, and did little to dissuade experts from going back on that ranking. On the contrary, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks apiece in looking like a bona fide future NBA star.
His combination of length, athleticism, high basketball IQ and feel for the game made him a potent weapon on both ends. While his scoring came in slightly more simplistic ways, he was still near-unstoppable in a variety of areas, leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four.
Flagg is potentially at his best on defense, both play-making in racking up steals and weak-side blocks, as well as hounding on and off-ball.
After trading superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers in February, the Mavericks lucked out at the draft lottery to nab Flagg. They had just a 1.8% chance of jumping to the top pick, but did so, and now have a somewhat re-energized roster for the future.
Flagg should fit in nicely next to stars like Anthony Davis and, eventually, Kyrie Irving. The rest of the Dallas roster has also been filled out with solid and proven role players that helped Doncic and co. make the Finals just last season.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI: “With an absurd ceiling as a prospect, but also a very high floor and immediately impactful baseline, the Duke forward is the perfect player to headline a draft class. His sheer height and sturdy frame will allow his game to translate very well. He’s also a phenomenal athlete with a great natural feel for the game and high processing speed.”
"Not only is he the exact archetype of an NBA superstar at 6-foot-9 with the ability to play multiple positions and dominate both ends of the floor, but he’s also extremely young. After reclassifying in high school, Flagg will not turn 19 until two months into his rookie season."
The Mavericks will now wait to roll Flagg out at this year’s Las Vegas Summer League, which begins on July 10, 2025.