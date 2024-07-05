Dalton Knecht is a Perfect Match for the Los Angeles Lakers
For the Lakers, it was the No. 55 pick who stole the headlines for the purple and gold as Los Angeles selected Bronny James from USC - son of all-time NBA Great LeBron James - pairing the two up as teammates for the 2024-25 season.
However, it was the move made the night before that should send a jolt of life to a Lakers squad trying to get back into contention in the heated race out West.
With the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Los Angeles selected Dalton Knecht from the University of Tennessee. The sharpshooter is just what the doctor ordered to compliment the games of stars like James and Anthony Davis while making life a little easier on first year head man JJ Redick.
The Lakers can rely on Knecht to be a steady source of offense next season, playing alongside James and Davis - who command plenty of attention from opposing defenses - the movement shooting the 22-year-old provides will allow the purple and gold to make matchups pay for doubling their stars.
The Tennessee product can also show off some on ball shot creation in runs with the secondary unit splashing step back triples.
With Los Angeles ushering in a new era on the bench hiring Redick away from podcast fame and planting the NBA veteran on the pine, Knecht should provide comfort to the sideline pacer.
If there is any coach who can get the most out of a dead-eye shooter playing next to stars it would be the coach who has hands-on experience in that role. Likewise, when you hear Redick talk the game it is easy to see how he thinks about floor spacing and utilizing valuable movement shooters both things Knecht helps with.
Defensively, the pro-ready swingman has a high-enough motor and engagement level to not be a complete liability though he will need help from the players around him.
Ultimately, a win-now player in a win-now environment with all these variables seems like a match made in heavy on both sides. The Lakers filled a role that they desperately needed by getting a cost-controlled contributor who compliments their stars - Knecht gets to go to an environment ready to win and tasking him with manageable responsibilities to carve out an efficient rookie season.
