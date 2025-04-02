Darryn Peterson Shows No. 1 Potential at McDonald’s All American Game
On Tuesday, the top high school recruits in the country battled it out donning East and West in the 2025 McDonalds All American game.
One of those was 6-foot-5 guard Darryn Peterson, who many draft experts believe could follow up Duke forward Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Where the ’25 draft is led by Flagg and Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, the 2026 class is headlined by a star trio: BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, Duke’s Cam Boozer and Peterson, who’s signed on to play with Kansas.
Boozer and Dybantsa have alternated as potential No. 1 picks in the class, but Peterson’s body of work over the last year, coupled with his all-around game at the guard position, have many believing he could dethrone both.
And those skills were on display Tuesday night. Peterson finished with a game-high 18 points on 50% shooting, winning co-MVP of the game alongside Boozer.
Peterson more than showed off his scoring versatility in the exhibition, skying for put-backs, running in transition for powerful dunks, cashing in on a triple, beating players off the dribble in the half court and even hitting a deep contested jumper. Suffice it to say, offensively, Peterson more than looked the part of a future top-three pick. And more specifically, the top overall pick.
Other prospects were able to get their game off, too, including both Boozer and Dybantsa, who finished with 16 and 17 points, respectively. And those two will certainly try to stand in the way of any potential No. 1 bid on Peterson's end.
Regardless of who goes when or where, the 2026 NBA Draft is already shaping up to be one of the best in decades, right after a solid one in 2025.