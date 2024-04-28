Dereck Lively II Makes Huge Impact In Dallas Mavericks Series Lead
The center position has been one of turmoil for the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks. Last off-season, they attempted to end this uncertainty by taking a potential franchise center with the 12th overall pick. They then selected a former number one overall recruit in the 7-foot-1 Dereck Lively II out of Duke.
In his rookie season, Lively II missed over 20 games due to injury, but impressed in his time on the court. He started in 42 of his 55 appearances, averaging 23.5 minutes in each along with 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game on a scorching efficiency of 72.8 TS%. With his stellar two-way play catching lobs on offense and protecting the rim on defense, Lively II made quite the impression on NBA viewers. Throughout the regular season, he was commonly regarded as one of the very best rookies in the league. As All-Rookie teams are announced, expect to see his name, perhaps on the First Team.
As Dallas has progressed to the playoffs as the fifth seed in the West, Lively II has brought his talents to the big stage. He’s come off the bench in all three games with veteran Daniel Gafford filling the starting center role, but Lively II has outperformed him and earned more minutes. In the Mavericks’ huge wins in Game 2 and Game 3, the rookie’s vertical spacing and rim protection has been incredibly impactful alongside the Luka and Kyrie Irving backcourt. He brings advantages in these aspects of the game over the smaller Gafford, who has also had struggles containing Clippers center Ivica Zubac’s physical interior play. In 15 minutes on the floor in Game 3, Lively II scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting while sending back two shots.
In today’s Game 4, Lively II and the Mavs will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead. Lively II will likely come off the bench again, but with a strong performance, he has the potential to fill minutes and make all the difference in Dallas’ efforts to win the game.
