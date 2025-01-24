Derik Queen Outduels Kasparas Jakucionis in Maryland's Win Over Illinois
On Thursday night, two draft titans in Illinois’ guard Kasparas Jakucionis and Maryland center Derik Queen met in a stout Big Ten matchup, with the former coming away with a blowout win.
A small-ball center, Queen was the biggest star on the night, fueling the Terrapins to a big conference win with 25 points on 10-for-13 shooting with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. His blend of size, strength, speed and general feel for the game was on full display as he found deep positioning, sprinted in transition and cut to the basket.
He doesn’t have an unlimited supply of athleticism to work with, but has been able to thrive with skill, leading to points in the paint, the mid-range and plenty of fun assists.
Aside from an inefficient night from the floor and a few more turnovers than normal, Jakucionis saw an on-brand night, turning in 21 points, seven assists, seven rebounds. He had a few careless possessions, but was an otherwise impressive facilitator and continuing to draw fouls.
The Terrapins grabbed just a three-point lead heading into the half, and exploded for a 53-point second half to coast to its fifteenth win of the season.
At this point, both Queen and Jakucionis are tending towards being top-10 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, with the latter likely banging on the door of the top three as a jumbo facilitating guard.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI on Jakucionis: “Jakucionis has phenomenal lead guard skills, boasting great court vision at 6-foot-5. Driving and dishing is the name of his game, as he thrives on setting up his teammates. When it comes down to it, the Illinois freshman simply makes those around him better. He’s a team player who generally makes things happen when the ball is in his hands.”
Per NBA Draft SI’s former writing on Queen: “What makes Queen so productive is the great foundational skills he has. Not only is he big and strong, but he has very good hands, solid footwork and the ability to finish around the rim in a variety of ways. He’s capable of punishing defenders in a traditional way with his back to the basket, but is also dynamic in face-up situations. Queen is an efficient scorer in the paint and can generate his own shots, making him more than just a play finisher.”
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.