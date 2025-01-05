Rookie Ron Holland Making Quiet Impact for Surging Pistons
Ron Holland’s inclusion to the Detroit Pistons was a surprising one for many.
Thought of to be one of the draft’s biggest sliders prior to the first night of the 2024 NBA Draft, Detroit stepped in with the No. 5 pick and snagged Holland, who had made his name playing stingy two-way basketball for the G League Ignite.
At the time, the pick was an interesting one for many given an athletic-based, non-shooting wing didn’t seem like the top priority for the Pistons’ new front office. Now a good chunk into the 2024-25 season, the vision is materializing for a surging Pistons squad.
A quick look at Holland’s stats don’t tell the full picture. His counting numbers of 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists on 48% shooting don’t jump off the page, but things like his stifling on and off-ball defense, 65% rim finishing and improving jumper percentages help to point how he’s helped Detroit in recent weeks.
As a whole, the Pistons are becoming one of the hotter teams in the league, a long time coming for a team that’s frequented the top of the draft for years now. The team has won seven of its last nine games due to heroics from star Cade Cunningham, the now-injured Jaden Ivey and its host of role players.
Still just 19, Holland will certainly see improvement as he continues his career. And his length and defensive acumen on the wing alongside Ausar Thompson seems it will be a mainstay for the Pistons for the foreseeable future.
