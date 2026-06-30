Detroit UDFA Signee Orlando Thomas' Unique Path to the NBA

The Detroit Pistons had an impressive regular season campaign in 2025-26.

After winning 44 games in 2024-25, JB Bickerstaff's team notched 60 wins the following year, earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Despite its success, though, Detroit struggled in the postseason, winning a seven-game series against the Orlando Magic before being eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Part of the Pistons' struggles came from Jalen Duren's significant dip in production during the playoffs, while the team also lacked consistent scoring and perimeter shooting outside of Cade Cunningham.

In the 2026 NBA Draft, the team added another offensive creator in Stanford freshman Ebuka Okorie, and signed sharpshooter Orlando Thomas as an undrafted free agent.

Thomas had one of the most unique paths to the NBA in the 2026 class, playing for Langston, an NAIA program in Oklahoma, as a senior. With the Lions, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

Langston moves on to the NAIA Elite Eight after a 56-55 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan! Take a look at the game winner late in the game. Thanks to our outstanding partner Urban Edge Network! #TheRightWayToPlay @LangstonSports @UrbanEdgeTv pic.twitter.com/2mVFqCd4lX — The Sooner Athletic Conference (@Sooner_Athletic) March 21, 2026

Thomas helped Langston reach the 2026 NAIA title game, where the Pistons' signee notched a game-high 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 1-of-4 from beyond the arc and 7-of-8 from the free throw line.

Thomas earned Second-Team All-American honors at the NAIA level for his efforts.

The Lions' standout began his college career with two seasons at Quincy University, a Division II program, before transferring to Webber International University, an NAIA school, for his junior year.

While it is unlikely that the UDFA makes an impact for the Pistons as a rookie, there is a chance for Thomas to earn a spot in Detroit's organization. Playing with the Pistons' Summer League team gives the Langston star an opportunity to impress the team's coaching staff and potentially land on the G League roster.

Thomas' shooting ability and defensive disruption could make him a good developmental piece for the Motor City Cruise, Detoit's G League affiliate. The Pistons seem to value solid defenders, and need more consistent perimeter shooters on the roster.

There's a strong chance Thomas never reaches the NBA, like most undrafted free agents, but signing a player with his skill set for the Summer League and potentially to the G League roster is a low-risk gamble for the Pistons.

Detroit recently addressed its perimeter shooting by trading for Isaiah Joe and resigning Kevin Huerter, but Thomas could be a steal on a cheaper contract if he develops into an NBA player over the coming years.