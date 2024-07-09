Devin Carter Becomes More Valuable For Sacramento Kings After Recent Trade
The Sacramento Kings are trying to rebound from a disappointing 2023-24 campaign. After the franchise looked as though they turned the corner in 2022-23, turning in 48 wins with an electrifying offense to grab the No. 3 seed out West, Sacramento was pushed all the way down to the play-in tournament in the jumbled up conference a season ago.
This offseason, the Kings have already tried to make moves to improve, their most recent acquisition bringing DeMar DeRozan over in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls, looping in the San Antonio Spurs to make the money work.
As Harrison Barnes departs in favor of DeRozan, it seems obvious that Sacramento is going all in on what they were already best at, offense..
De'Aaron Fox sharing the floor with DeRozan catapults the Kings up the charts offensively especially in the clutch as each pull-off timely buckets down the stretch of games. Pairing them with Domantas Sabonis as an offensive hub in the post makes for a lethal group.
Sacramento should enjoy a top-five offense in the league this season, but these moves have made them short on defenders - something they did not have a bevvy of a year ago.
This trade makes No. 13 pick Devin Carter even more valuable. One of - if not the - best point of attack defenders in this class that can absolutely lock up the opposition on an island, the Providence product will likely be tasked with some tough assignments throughout his rookie season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.