Duke’s Kon Knueppel Could be Rookie Playoff Performer
The 2025 NBA Draft is loaded with talent, but many of the upcoming rookies will take several years to develop to a point in which they can be trusted in games or significant consequence. That’s why it’s somewhat rare to see any first-year players at the NBA level play meaningful rotation minutes in the postseason, as lineups shrink and experience comes into play.
With that in mind, there are a few players in this draft class that have what it takes to contribute in the playoffs during their rookie season. One of those players is Duke’s Kon Knueppel.
While he may not be the most talented player in the class or have the most star upside, his floor is extremely high and he has the skills necessary to compliment a team in games of consequence. Not only is he a phenomenal shooter, but he’s fundamentally sound, is extremely smart and limits his mistakes. Knueppel is able to fit within a defined role and do whatever his team needs to gain an edge to win any game.
The 3-point sniper shot north of 40% from beyond the arc in his lone collegiate season while posting a 15.7% assist rate to a 10.8% turnover rate. Knueppel proved he could be effective with the ball in his hands as a complimentary playmaker, but also posed a threat off-ball. As such, he in theory would fit on any team in the NBA. Whether that’s a rebuilding team that needs a steadying presence or a playoff-caliber squad that needs an injection of production on a rookie scale contract, Knueppel is a great fit.
It’s unclear exactly when he will be selected on the night of the 2025 NBA Draft, but it will certainly be in the lottery. It’s just a matter of how early he hears his name called, which could even be in the top five. The former Blue Devil brings so much to the table.