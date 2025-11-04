Duke’s Cameron Boozer Highlights Top Draft Prospects to Watch Tonight
The 2025-26 college basketball slate tipped off on Monday, with a variety of true freshmen talents getting out to blazing starts.
The No. 1-level prospects in Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa both made their debuts for Kansas and BYU, respectively, and tonight Duke’s Cam Boozer will follow them up.
Boozer won’t be the only prospect to watch, as several others will look to kick off their seasons with a bang. Below are some of the top potential draftees to watch tonight:
Cameron Boozer, Duke
At 6-foot-9 with premier physicality, touch and every other winning attribute you can name, Boozer is far and away the top watch tonight.
He stood head and shoulders above others in Duke’s two exhibitions, going for 33 points, 12 rebounds and four assists against UCF, and 24 points and 23 rebounds versus Nate Ament and Tennessee.
He’s undoubtedly in the top tier of the ’26 draft class, and that should be on display against Texas at 7:45 p.m. CT.
The Other Blue Devils; Cayden Boozer, Dame Sarr, Isaiah Evans, Nikolas Khamenia, Patrick Ngongba II
Aside from just Cameron Boozer, the Duke Blue Devils have a myriad of other potential draftees, starting with his twin brother in Cayden Boozer.
Cayden’s a guard, rather than a forward, but still showcases all the same traits in terms of quick decision-making, high-IQ play-making, 3-point shooting and more.
In addition to the Boozers, sharpshooter Isaiah Evans, lengthy international wing Dame Sarr, rising big man Patrick Ngongba II and true freshman Nikolas Khamenia will also be looking to raise their draft stock on night one.
Texas should offer a solid season-opening opponent as a middling SEC team.
Thierry Darlan, Santa Clara
While not the highest-profile players, Thierry Darlan offers a highly interesting watch due to him being the first ever professional player to be granted NCAA eligibility.
Darlan played in the NBA G League for two seasons, and will enter as a technical junior at Santa Clara, who has a recent track record of pro players in Jalen Williams and Brandin Podziemski.
Darlan is a 6-foot-8 guard with crisp shooting ability, and all eyes will be on him to see whether his time already playing pro basketball paid off. At still just 21, he continues to have a potential draft case via measurables and solid skills on the wing.
Darlan and the Broncos take on Cal Poly Humboldt at 9 p.m. CT tonight.
Honorable mentions: JT Toppin, Texas Tech; Braden Smith, Purdue; Otega Oweh, Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams, Kentucky;