How Many NBA Draft Prospects Are on UConn's Roster This Season?

The Connecticut Huskies have been one of the top teams in college basketball over the last few years.

Dan Hurley's team won consecutive NCAA titles in 2023 and 2024, then returned to the championship game in 2026, where UConn fell at the hands of Michigan.

Following another strong season, Huskies' stars Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. were selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, leaving the team with two spots to fill in the starting lineup.

Even without Karaban and Reed, though, UConn still has multiple NBA Draft prospects on its roster entering the 2026-27 season.

Nikolas Khamenia

A former five-star recruit, Khamenia spent his freshman season at Duke before transferring to Connecticut.

With the Blue Devils, the talented forward averaged 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and an assist per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34% from 3-point range. While Khamenia's production wasn't eye-popping in 2025-26, the rising sophomore still has significant potential and could find a better fit with the Huskies.

Coming out of high school, Khamenia was rated the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 3 small forward in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports. A solid season at UConn could be enough to earn Khamenia a spot in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Colben Landrew

An incoming freshman, Landrew was also a highly touted recruit in the 2026 recruiting class and could become UConn's next one-and-done prospect.

Landrew was rated the No. 26 overall player and No. 7 small forward in the cycle by 247Sports, and showcased his skill set on the international stage with Team USA.

Landrew's stength and size make him an intriguing wing prospect who could be a first-round pick in the 2027 draft if he finds a significant role with the Huskies in his debut season.

Mullins is UConn's best candidate to be drafted in 2027, and has the potential to be a top-10 pick.

The rising sophomore was a five-star prospect in the same recruiting class as Khamenia, rated the No. 12 overall player and No. 2 shooting guard in the 2025 cycle. After dealing with an injury to begin his freshman season, Mullins averaged 12 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a steal per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc.

A sharpshooter at the high school level, Mullins didn't have an efficient perimeter shooting season in 2025-26, and could be a premier prospect in 2027 with more consistency from the 3-point line.