Eric Dixon Making Case As Legitimate Prospect in Upcoming NBA Draft
After testing the NBA Draft waters this past offseason, Eric Dixon made the right choice to stay for another season at Villanova and improve his draft stock. The fifth-year senior looks extremely improved, with his scoring ability nearly unstoppable for each team he has faced.
Through his first 12 games, Dixon is averaging a whopping 25.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and one steal a game. His 25.8 points per game paces the nation in scoring and marks over a nine-point jump in points per game compared to last season. Even more impressive, he is doing so with incredible efficiency, shooting 53.8% from the field and 50% from three on 3.3 makes per game.
Dixon's jump on the offensive side of the ball has been massive and will surely have NBA scouts watching him closely. Although it's still early in the season, and there is time for his percentages to take a dip, Dixon's three-point shooting volume and accuracy are extremely coveted in today's NBA game, especially from bigger players. His ability to shoot off the catch, face-up and dribble makes him a dangerous perimeter threat.
His massive 6-foot-8, 265-pound frame makes him a matchup nightmare. He can score down low with his physical game and take bigs off the dribble from the perimeter. He has a deadly midrange and face-up game that he uses in 1-on-1 and off-the-dribble situations. Dixon's offensive versatility and deep scoring arsenal are rare to find in players his size at the collegiate level.
Dixon has limitations on the defensive end that teams will think of when projecting his fit at the NBA level. He has served as a 4 and a small-ball 5 man at the college level, but hasn't excelled defensively in his roles. He will also have to adjust to being a role player and catch-and-shoot guy at the next level as well, but his ability to score in so many ways will help him contribute right away. Look for Dixon to appear on draft radars as he continues to lead Villanova in Big East play.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.