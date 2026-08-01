Evaluating ‘Small Guards’ of the 2027 NBA Draft Class

The 2026 NBA Draft featured a handful of "undersized" guards.

Players like Ebuka Okorie, Christian Anderson, Bruce Thornton, Braden Smith and Ja’Kobi Gillespie all earned spots in the 2026 class after measuring less than 6-foot-2 at the NBA Combine.

Okorie, Anderson, Thornton, Smith and Gillespie's selections came shortly after a pair of small guards helped the New York Knicks win an NBA championship, illustrating that there is still a place at the highest level for players who don't offer exceptional height.

In the 2027 class, there could be another wave of ‘small’ guards who earn positions in the draft.

Here’s a look at four smaller guard prospects who have a chance to be selected in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

After helping the Wolverines win a national championship and earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors in 2026, Cadeau returns to Michigan for his senior season.

As a junior, Cadeau averaged 10.5 points, 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.1% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot-1, a strong senior season should be enough to secure the former five-star prospect a place in the 2027 draft.

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

The brother of Jeremiah Fears, the No. 6 pick in the 2025 draft, Jeremy Fears had a breakout season in 2025-26.

The Spartans’ guard averaged 15.2 points, 9.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc.

Fears measured 6-feet tall without shoes at the 2026 NBA Combine while recording a 6-foot-4 wingspan.

Miles Sadler, West Virginia

Sadler joins the Mountaineers after an impressive high school career that earned the talented point guard a five-star rating.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, Sadler was rated the No. 19 overall player and No. 2 point guard in the 2026 recruiting class by the 247Sports’ composite rankings.

While his height will likely hurt Sadler’s draft stock, the incoming freshman is talented enough be a one-and-done prospect.

Tanner tested the NBA Draft waters in 2026 and had the potential to be picked in the first round, but instead opted for a return to Vanderbilt.

As a sophomore in 2025-26, Tanner averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 36.8% from deep.

Another big season from Tanner could secure his position in the first round of the 2027 draft.