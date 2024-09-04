Evaluating the Top International Prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft Class
The 2025 NBA Draft is already amassing a good reputation, largely built on its crop of talented collegiate prospects. But its bevy of international talents hold up well against other drafts, too.
Here are just a few of the top international prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft class:
A point guard with a solid mix or craft and athleticism, Traore, at this point, is likely the top consensus international prospect.
He’ll be the next in line of French prospects to take the NBA by storm, using his adept on-ball skills to get to the ring, spraying to his teammates with keen passing skill and an improving on his jump-shooting.
The ’25 class hosts a myriad of talented point guards, and Traore is a large part of that with his pure production.
Zikarsky’s game is largely marked by his 7-foot-3 frame, which helps him excel as a two-way, Australian force.
For now, he gets offense in simple ways around the rim, but seems to have the touch and skill to extend that down the line. Defensively, he’ll join a laundry list of 7-footers to pass through the draft ranks in recent years. He can overwhelm in the paint, and should be highly-ranked on boards for his rim-protection alone.
A 6-foot-6 Spanish wing with a fun amalgamation of skills, Gonzalez will be a player teams look at to mold into specific roles.
He’s solidly athletic, has a nice frame and some on-ball skills, but doesn’t yet have a strong identity offensively, especially as a jump-shooter. Defensively, his motor carries him far.
Gonzalez will earn looks for his length, feel and interior scoring ability, but could be drafted high due to potential alone.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.