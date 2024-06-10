Floor Raisers: Tidjane Salaun Projects to be Highly Impactful Role Player in NBA
At just 18 years old, Tidjane Salaun has much room to improve. But he still projects to be a very impactful player, as this upcoming class continues to be overlooked. The 2024 NBA Draft doesn’t have clear superstar talent, but players like Salaun have a floor that feels very high. Especially at his size, there’s plenty the French prospect can provide from day one.
As a prospect today, Salaun is more of a combo forward standing at 6-foot-9. But there’s a belief he could bulk up and eventually play small-ball five in the future as he could continue to grow and also has a frame that can add weight. He’s already huge for his size, but appears to be someone who is still developing physically.
Again, Salaun doesn’t project to be a star in the NBA. But there are not many players in this class that do. Especially late in the lottery, there’s several teams who could opt to take a player who raise the floor and could be a highly impactful role player in the future.
Salaun is known for being a play finisher, a good rebounder and an effective off-ball threat. He also possesses a great motor and understands the game given he has professional experience as a teenager.
When evaluating the best teams in the NBA — especially as the playoffs unfold — having a deep bench and elite role players is just as important as the star talent. That’s what makes prospects like Salaun so intriguing, as he has a clear path to being a top-eight rotation player on a contender. He projects to be a two-way talent who can play on the perimeter or in the paint assuming he continues to bulk up. The versatility is real with him.
Not that he plays exactly like any of these guys, but he could be the PJ Washington, Jae Crowder, Aaron Gordon type of role on a contender in a few years.
Regardless, in a class like this, teams will have to rethink the way they evaluate talent. You don’t have to find a superstar later in the lottery, which is why Salaun is a great option as a high-end role player.
