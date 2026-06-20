The Three Most Likely Fits at the 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is just days away, and rumors are flying regarding which prospects will land where.

Even the top-three, long dominated by AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, still seems up in the air just three days out. Still, there are certain to be crystal-clear fits at the draft, with plenty of fire to the rumor smoke.

Below, we’ll attempt to guess the three most likely outcomes at the 2026 draft:

Darius Acuff Jr., Kings

Darius Acuff Jr. put together a truly stellar season with Arkansas, putting up ridiculous counting stats while winning games in the process. He scored 23.5 points and dished 6.4 assists per game, winning the SEC and making the Sweet 16 in the process.

There’s been reported mutual interest between Acuff and the Kings, with the former offering a talented guard capable of returning top-five value, and the latter a team with plenty of reps.

The top-four feels set without Acuff, and the Clippers and Nets at five and six, respectively, could choose to go with more positional size. That means Acuff could very well be on the board for the Kings at No. 7.

Aday Mara, Hawks

With a title-winning season at Michigan and a solid pre-draft, Aday Mara has shot up the ranks as a future anchor on the interior. His gargantuan size at 7-foot-3 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan has boosted both his ceiling and floor in the eyes of decision-makers.

There are reports that the Nets could consider him as high as No. 6, though his likeliest outcome at the moment feels like Atlanta.

The Hawks are in need of a true center, and with their pass-heavy style, he could show off the ball skills he did at Michigan. There’s a chance they gamble on a point guard, but for now Mara’s range seems to start at No. 8.

Nate Ament, Bucks

Nate Ament has been linked to several teams within the lottery, including the Nets, Clippers, Thunder, Bulls and Bucks. The most likely feels like the latter, given their standing at No. 10 and the fact they could soon be moving into a rebuild.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade still looms over the league, but Milwaukee is likely to be moving into a totally different era soon, if not on draft night shortly after. That would make a gamble on Ament, one of the highest-upside player in the class, realistic.

Ament stands at around 6-foot-11 and is a face-up wing. There’s plenty of areas he needs to see improvement in, but he should offer a fine building block for Milwaukee should he make it to No. 10.