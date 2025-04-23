Former 5-Star Prospect, UNC Freshman Drake Powell Declares for NBA Draft
After one season at North Carolina, Drake Powell has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, his agent told ESPN's Jonthan Givony.
Powell, a 5-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, heads to the NBA after averaging 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range.
Coming out of Northwood High School in Pittsboro, North Carolina, Powell was rated the No. 11 overall prospect and No. 3 small forward in the nation. The Tar Heels' standout was honored as a McDonald's All-American and held offers from a number of collegiate programs.
"Powell’s combination of size, length, physicality, and lateral quickness gives him a unique blend of defensive attributes, and that’s already an identity that he embraces," Adam Finkelstein wrote for 247Sports when Powell was in high school. "He’s fully engaged on that end of the floor, calling out the opposition’s plays, and typically defending the other team’s best player. He projects as being a very versatile, multi-positional defender and is already a good wing rebounder who snatches balls above the rim."
Even though Powell's collegaite statistics weren't eye-popping, the freshman's defensive upside is tantalizing for NBA scouts. With a strong frame and good positional size, Powell could become a high-level perimeter defender if he lands with the right team.
Additionally, Powell's solid shooting splits at UNC should give front offices more optimism that he can become a reliable 3-point shooter. Of course, Powell will need to take more attempts from beyond the arc to the "3&D" archetype that is so coveted in the modern NBA, but he seems to have the skills to develop into a valuable role plauer at the next level.
In a recent mock draft from NBA Draft on SI, the publication paired Powell with the Orlando Magic at pick No. 46. The Magic are in need of wing players with a decent perimeter shot, and Powell's upside could be perfect to pair with the rest of Orlando's young core.
On the website's most recent big board, Powell slots in at No. 55, coming in ahead of fellow NCAA standouts Walter Clayton Jr., Milos Uzan, Mark Sears, Braden Smith and Mackenzie Mgbako.
