Nets' Egor Dёmin Thriving in Early NBA Summer League Action

Much of the focus in the Brooklyn Nets' 2026 NBA Summer League campaign has been and will continue to be on lottery pick Mikel Brown Jr., and for good reason. Highlighting a loaded NBA Draft class, the No. 6 selection has a major weight on his shoulders, perhaps one as heavy as the entire franchise itself.

But it's worth noting that the Nets have four of their five rookies from last season on the roster. Egor Dёmin, Drake Powell, Danny Wolf and Ben Saraf are all listed to play this summer, three of whom have made appearances in the California Classic (Dёmin, Powell and Saraf). Wolf has missed time with a lower back injury.

Last night, Brown made his debut against the Golden State Warriors (Blue), putting up a solid 10 points and four assists in 19 minutes. However, in terms of production, the attention was on Dёmin, who starred in a lead role with 23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in 26 minutes. He shot 7-for-12 from the field.

The 2025 lottery pick appeared in the second of three Nets games, and for the second time, he was extremely impressive. While he didn't play in Brooklyn's 89-69 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on July 5, Dёmin put up 23 points and 7 rebounds in 24 minutes of a 79-76 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Independence Day.

In such little time, the former BYU star has been phenomenal offensively, and perhaps more importantly, there's more versatility in his scoring.

Dёmin is shooting 4-for-15 from three-point range in two Summer League games, but inside the arc, he's a wildly efficient 11-for-12. He's done his fair share of attacking the rim, finishing layups but also drawing fouls (7-for-9 from the charity stripe).

Egor Demin steals and throws down a windmill slam to cap off the Nets victory. pic.twitter.com/JYr080NRS8 — Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) July 7, 2026

The highlight of his 50 Summer League minutes came at the end of last night's win over the Warriors. With 30 seconds to go, Dёmin came away with a steal and threw down an uber-athletic windmill dunk.

The 20-year-old caught the attention of Nets fans before these games for his positive weight gain. Last year, Dёmin was listed at 200 pounds, but the official announcement for 2026 has him listed at 212 pounds.

That's significant for a 6-foot-8 guard, and he's shown how important that can be with him backing down defenders and finishing through contact. That strength certainly can't hurt on the defensive end as well, so long as it doesn't slow him down.

Dёmin averaged 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 38.5% shooting from beyond the arc last season, making headlines for a reluctance to shoot within the three-point line. But with this weight gain, Summer League production and continued development, Brooklyn could see more offensive versatility from the Russian in year two.