Jaime Jaquez Jr. Playing Up to Par as Starter in Opening Series
Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been a selection that the Miami Heat has been very thankful for this past season. As the 18th pick in last year's draft, Jaquez Jr. slipped down the line but had one of the strongest rookie campaigns of any in a loaded 2024 draft class.
Assuredly a top-five rookie campaign that didn't see much of the limelight due to Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren creating headlines and debates within the media, the rookie Heat guard has played a pivotal role for this Miami team for the duration of the season. That's now seeping into the playoffs.
Like a portion of the regular season, Jaquez Jr. has been assigned a much larger role in absence of the team's anchor and star in Jimmy Butler, who had suffered an MCL sprain and is expected to return in several weeks. But against the best team in the Eastern Conference that holds the best record in the NBA, overcoming the Celtics and reaching Round 2 before Butler returns is a task that just doesn't seem very feasible as the No. 8 seed.
One thing has been on display though, and that's Jaquez's ability to provide a strong two-way impact as a starter to begin the postseason. With the series currently tied at 1-1, Jaquez Jr. has shouldered a good portion of the scoring load.
36 minutes and 16 points on 50% shooting wasn't enough to help get the job done on the road in Boston in Game 1, as they fell by 20 points. The next game though, hitting three 3-pointers and generating 14 points to contribute to a 53.5% outing from 3-point distance saw the Heat sneak one in TD Garden. Without Butler, this was a massive one to claim on the road as both teams head to Miami for Game 3 on Saturday.
Jaquez Jr.'s ability to front the responsibility of Butler and supplant him in an efficient and effective manner is vital, and they'll surely need that same level of production if they hope to topple one of the favorites to win the NBA Championship.
