High School Spotlight: Jordan Holiday Classic Standouts
The Jordan Holiday Classic included many of the top high school teams in the country, including Columbus High School (Miami, FL), Link Academy (Branson, MO), Long Island Lutheran (Long Island, NY), Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD), Bullis High School (Potomac, MD), and Dynamic Prep (Irving, TX).
Here's the individuals who stood out amongst those teams.
Cameron Boozer, Columbus
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound son of Carlos Boozer is the No. 2 overall player in the 2025 high school class and a consensus projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He's an advanced player who moves extremely fluidly for his size. Offensively, Boozer leads breaks in transition and is difficult to stop going downhill. Additionally, the Duke commit has clear upside as a ball-handler on the wing and someone who you could run post offense through as well. Boozer throws dimes from the top of the key to cutters and in transition, is a lob threat in transition, is an active offensive rebounder, and has shown impressive post footwork and finishing as well. Lastly, Boozer has shown flashes of balance on pull-up threes and skills as a passer. It will be interesting to see how his already-impressive ball-handling, passing, and driving continue to develop.
Defensively, Boozer has the potential to switch on most players -- likely guarding 2-4. He's elite in drop coverage as a big and is excellent at contesting shots at the rim. Columbus lost two games in the Jordan Holiday Classic, and both Boozers could have shown more assertiveness late in games, but overall, he looked like the top-three pick in 2026 that he's projected to be.
A'Mare Bynum, Link Academy
The 6-foot-8, 210-pound senior had an impressive game against Columbus, helping to lead Link to a win against a team with four potential NBA players. Bynum hit difficult shot after difficult shot, and in a variety of ways -- catch-and-shoot, off the dribble, etc. He moved fairly well for his size and played with clear effort. He's especially intriguing if he continues to grow his game as more of a wing or forward than a big. The No. 101 overall player in the 2025 high school class is someone to monitor at Ohio State next season.
Qayden Samuels, Bishop McNamara
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard/wing showcased impressive shotmaking ability and slashing. His passing seems to be developing still, but his ability to create and make difficult shots was clear. Samuels also got himself out of doubles a handful of times as well -- something that's not easy to do consistently. He's the No. 16 overall player in the 2026 high school class.
Cayden Boozer, Columbus
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard was impressive. Offensively, he's a skilled passer who's especially sound at attacking closeouts and throwing live-dribble passes to open teammates. He has somewhat of a set shot, but it goes in fairly often -- especially off of catch-and-shoot looks. The Duke commit had some inconsistencies defensively, however. While sometimes he was physical on-ball defensively and at the point-of-attack, he let up a few drives by quicker ball-handlers at times. Additionally, Cayden was also a sound playmaker out of the pick-and-roll, an active cutter, and a solid off-ball defender who garnered a few steals in passing lanes. The No. 22 overall player in the 2025 high school class was clearly one of the better players on the floor when out there.
Jaxon Richardson, Columbus
Jaxon Richardson, the son of Jason Richardson and brother of Jase Richardson, is a high-flying 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard. He's an elite vertical athlete with real lateral quickness defensively and active hands as well, which led to him grabbing a few steals. He has some level of weakside rim protection upside due to his sheer verticality. He had a few incredible alley-oop, transition, and offensive rebounding dunks, had a smooth catch-and-shoot three, and has the potential to be a great play-finisher. It will be interesting to see how his game develops in the coming years, but the No. 35 overall player in the 2026 high school class has a ton of potential.
Honorable Mentions
Prince-Alexander Moody (Bishop McNamara) was an interesting player. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard has a solid handle and showed impressive balance in his shooting off the dribble. He seems like a score-first point guard with some passing flashes as well. He's the No. 76 overall player in the 2026 high school class.
Caleb Gaskins on Columbus was impressive. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound junior was extremely fluid for his size and is a more-than-capable shooter. He's definitely someone to monitor in the coming years and is currently ranked as the No. 13 overall player in the 2026 high school class.
