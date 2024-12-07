High School Spotlight: Incoming Notre Dame Prospect Jalen Haralson Has One-and-Done Potential
The 2026 NBA Draft is shaping up to be loaded from top to bottom, with a surplus of talented players. While he’s still playing high school basketball right now at La Lumiere in Indiana, Jalen Haralson will have the chance to be one of the headliners of that draft class. As a 6-foot-7 combo forward with an NBA-ready frame, he checks nearly every box that the modern star needs in the league.
Haralson boats tremendous length to go along with his perfect positional size and great athleticism. He’s also very strong for his age and brings versatility on both ends. In fact, the Notre Dame signee should be able to play three positions at a high level moving forward. He’s essentially a jumbo wing who can do a bit of everything.
He’s a true playmaker with star upside depending on how he develops in the near future. Haralson makes things happen with the ball in his hands — for himself and others — especially when he gets downhill. He can get to his spots and score at will, especially when putting pressure on the rim. The rising prospect is also a quality rebounder, which only helps prove out his well-rounded game.
The difference between Haralson being a potential lottery pick and a multi-year college player will likely hinge on his shooting. He has been pretty inconsistent in recent years, but if he can prove to knock down triples at a respectable he will be a clear top-tier player in the upcoming freshman class — which is loaded.
Haralson brings tremendous versatility on defense, which is what really can make him stand out at the college level. He has the footspeed to defend on the perimeter, but also the size, strength and length to guard forwards inside, too. This flexibility will allow his team to scheme easily around him on that end given he can guard nearly every position.
While it’s easier said than done, Haralson could end up being a point-forward archetype at the college level. Combine that with his defensive upside and potential shooting development and there’s no question he has what it takes to be a star at the NBA level.
A five-star recruit and top-20 player in the high school Class of 2025, Jalen Haralson is a name to keep an eye on in the 2026 NBA Draft. He’s the highest-rated Notre Dame recruit ever, but should live up to the expectations.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.