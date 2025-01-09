Reed Sheppard Explodes for 49 Points in First G League Appearance
After a historic college season that saw him drafted third overall, Reed Sheppard has struggled early in his young career. The former Kentucky guard was a favorite selection by many for Rookie of the Year before the season began, but expectations were quickly tampered with minimal playing time and never finding a rhythm on the court.
The Rockets, who have exceeded expectations and currently sit at No. 2 in the Western Conference, assigned Sheppard to the G League Monday. On Tuesday night, Sheppard showed people why he was taken at the top of the draft as he put up a ridiculous 49 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in 37 minutes. Sheppard wanted to prove he doesn't belong in the G League playing with extreme confidence taking 33 shots, including 19 three-point attempts. He was efficient in doing so, making 17 field goals and eight three-pointers.
Sheppard displayed his three-level scoring ability that made him a coveted prospect coming out of Kentucky. He was able to get to the rim and finish with crafty layups and dunks, pullup in the midrange for jumpers or stop for floaters and knocked down threes coming off screens, in transition and catch and shoot opportunities. He flashed his underrated athletic abilities finishing at the rim and getting his hands in the passing lanes for steals.
Despite taking the loss, Tuesday was a successful night for Sheppard and the Rockets. Only averaging 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.6 minutes per game on 32.2% from the field and 27.9% from three so far with the Rockets, it's important for Sheppard to regain his confidence and continue to develop. The rookie is still only 20 years old and, on a team that is ready to compete in the playoffs, it is important for him to get enough reps so he can stay ready when his name is called.
