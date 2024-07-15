Houston Rockets Rookie Reed Sheppard Already Impressing NBA Stars in Summer League
The NBA Summer League is upon us and that leads to many overreactions. Some knee-jerk takes end up correct, others way off, but the time to be rational is not in Vegas - it never has been. As the stars of tomorrow get their feet wet in the NBA Summer League, it is always interesting to watch the narratives form around them.
While everyone casts their opinions on players, it is their peers who often have an eye for talent - while not an infallible measurement, it is worth taking a look at. Especially when the praise comes from opposing teams.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Reed Sheppard, has made his summer league debut with the Houston Rockets over the weekend playing in a pair of games for the squad.
He quickly caught the eye of other NBA stars in his recent game posting 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists, a block and a jaw-dropping five steals in 32 minutes of work.
NBA stars like Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant took to social media to praise the rookie. Young labeled Sheppard as "nice" to which Morant added an exclamation point to in a later quote tweet.
The Houston Rockets should enjoy the scoring punch that Sheppard will provide them this upcoming season and after back-to-back stellar Summer performances, it seems as though the Kentucky product is the definition of pro-ready for a Rockets squad that hopes to take the next step in their rebuild in a wild Western Conference.
