How the New York Knicks can Improve in the 2025 NBA Draft after ECF Loss
The New York Knicks had a successful season in 2024-25.
Though the year won't feature a trip to the NBA Finals, New York ended a lengthy Eastern Conference Finals drought with its first appearance since 2000. Led by Jalen Brunson, who had a strong showing in the postseason, the Knicks have a solid roster, but need to add more depth.
Unfortunatly for Tom Thibodeau and company, the Knicks are without a first round pick to help add to the team's roster. Of course, with New York being a premeir free agent destination, the Knicks should be able to fill out some of their depth with veterans over the offseason.
Still, having young players on cheap contracts has proven to be valuable across the NBA, as teams like the Thunder use their depth to expose different matchups in the postseason. Despite not owning a pick in the top 30, New York will have the opportunity to add a prospect to their roster in the 2025 class with the No. 50 overall selection.
While it isn't likely that a player picked in the second round will be able to make an impact early in his career, the Knicks have gotten production from multiple second round picks throughout the playoffs.
Brunson, of course, was originally selected in the second round, as well as key role players like Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson. While finding solid rotation players in the second round isn't easy, there may be a player available at No. 50 who could help New York.
The Oklahoma City Thunder picked Aaron Wiggins, who has been a solid rotation player for the team, with the No. 55 pick. The Golden State Warriors added Quinten Post with the No. 52 overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, and Post managed to earn postseason minutes as a rookie.
For New York, players like Eric Dixon, Johni Broome and Kam Jones could be able to make an instant impact if they fit well with the roster and Thibodeau's system. Each of the aforementioned prospects is a veteran who spent at least four seasons in college and has the experience to play early in their NBA careers.
As a fifth-year senior at Villanova, Dixon averaged 23.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 45.1% from the floor and a career-high 40.7% from beyond the arc. At the NBA Combine, Dixon measured at 6-foot-7 and half an inch with a 6-foot-11 and half an inch wingspan.
Broome, who has fallen in some mock drafts after lackluster athletic testing at the combine, averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field and 27.8% from 3-point range in his final year at Auburn.
Broome measured at 6-foot-9 and a quarter of an inch while also recording a wingspan stretching 7-feet and a quarter of an inch.
Jones tallied 19.2 points, 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 31.1% from deep as a senior at Marquette. At the combine, Jones measured at 6-foot-3 and a quarter of an inch with a 6-foot-6 wingspan.
