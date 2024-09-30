How Trey Alexander Can Find Room in the Nuggets' Rotation
Trey Alexander could had the talent to be a first-round selection, and many minds could've been convinced he was a fringe lottery selection. His archetype, skill set, patience and I.Q. all are evident of an NBA talent who could play an impactful role for plenty of teams across the league.
A 6-foot-4, lanky and athletic 185-pound guard, Alexander's time at Creighton saw him with career averages of nearly 13 points, three assists and four rebounds per contest throughout his 107 games in three seasons -- having shooting splits of 44.2/35.8/82.2 on consistently good Bluejays squads. He made significant leaps in subsequent seasons, reaching from seven to 17 points from his first year to his last with shooting percentages staying fairly similar.
Alexander's a consistent and reliable player and someone who can fit in his role and be a smart offensive player and sure-fire disciplined defender. This fits the scheme of the Denver Nuggets, who picked Alexander up as an undrafted free agent to a one-year deal -- and this team is no stranger to building up seemingly less desirable prospects.
Undrafted Torrey Craig, second-round picks Bruce Brown Jr. and Monte Morris, and several late first-round selections in Bones Hyland and Peyton Watson, the Nuggets' ability to uncover and further develop undervalued talent to surround their star pieces is one reason why they've had so much success in recent years.
Alexander is no exception to that, and it's why they're taking a chance on him.
For the former Bluejay to break into the lineup, especially now with Russell Westbrook joining the team in the offseason, won't be a walk in the park -- but retaining and refining his efficiency offensively, sharpening his defensive instincts and anticipatory play, running the floor in transition and playing within the flow of Denver's game plan will be the primary objectives for him to get on the floor.
And with the amount of veteran experience on this team and Alexander's humility and seeming eagerness to learn, it'll be an abundance of valuable information for the undrafted rookie to learn.
If he absorbs and applies it correctly, he'll find his way as a role player on a team that will again vie for an NBA championship in 2024-25.
