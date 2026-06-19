How Would a Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Shake Up the 2026 NBA Draft?

As the NBA Draft sits just days away, the order in which prospects get selected isn't the only big question mark leading up to the big night. The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade buzz is heating up, and a deal could get done by draft night.

The Milwaukee Bucks would be entering a major transition by parting ways with the two-time MVP, but they'd immediately acquire the blueprint for the future. Antetokounmpo warrants a massive return, ideally bringing back blue-chip youth and major draft capital. A few teams have been linked to the Greek Freak as of late.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are the two teams with the most prominent ties to Antetokounmpo, but of course, nothing is set in stone yet, and for all we know, a mystery team could be closing in. Regardless, this trade, if done before the NBA Draft, will have a ripple effect on the order.

With a third or fourth facilitating team in the mix, the Bucks could land a second or third first-round pick for Tuesday. The Heat have the No. 13 pick, with a need for playmaking.

Labaron Philon, Brayden Burries and Bennett Stirtz are names to watch in that range, but if the Bucks acquire that pick, they may target a lead forward with Antetokounmpo gone. Some frontcourt prospects to watch there are Nate Ament and Yaxel Lendeborg, while Aday Mara is a prominent center to look out for.

The Celtics have pick No. 27, and like every year, the backend of the first round is a toss-up. That range is so much less definitive than the lottery, but Milwaukee could add a sleeper prospect to form a young core. Henri Veesaar, Allen Graves and Eduka Okorie have been gaining media hype as legitimate first-round picks.

Then, finally, there are the picks that would depart from a third or fourth team. If one within the lottery gets involved, there is a chance that that selection would end up going to another team with the chance to bring back an established star.

The Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks have been mentioned as facilitators, which opens the door for either of their lottery picks to be traded for, say, a Jaylen Brown or Tyler Herro.

The possibilities are vast when it comes to an Antetokounmpo blockbuster, and if a deal gets done before draft night, it will be sure to have a ripple effect on most of the order.