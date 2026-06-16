Nets Could Be Key Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Facilitator for Celtics or Heat

With the 2026 NBA Draft just one week away, the basketball world is gearing up for a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to hit the fan. At this point, it appears that the two-time MVP and former champion will end up with the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat, the two biggest aggressors in negotiations.

There is so much that goes into trade talks, and this deal is so complicated due to multiple factors. For one, Antetokounmpo has one year left on his contract before a player option, so teams have to know that he is willing to sign an extension rather than trading for a rental.

Next are salaries and assets being shelled out. According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, the Celtics are exploring a deal in which they could acquire Antetokounmpo without sacrificing Jaylen Brown. However, he appears to be the big piece that would be traded next to the Greek Freak.

Whether it's Boston or Miami, the Milwaukee Bucks have to be extremely careful in getting back as much as they can to build for the future. They can't afford not to get an absolute haul back in the form of both talented players and draft picks.

Thus enters a scenario where a third team gets involved. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, third and fourth franchises are getting active.

"The league believes this is finally going to happen," Windhorst said. "But talks have intensified over the last seven to 10 days. Look, he has focused on wanting to be a member of the Miami Heat, and because he's only got one year on his contract, he has some control over that.

"But the Heat and the Bucks have been talking for months and have not agreed to a deal because the Bucks don’t love the Heat’s offer. There are third teams involved. There are fourth teams involved.”

That third or fourth team could very well be the Brooklyn Nets, who have been facilitators in the past and should get active in player movement this offseason. They are one team with an enormous amount of cap space and draft capital, able to make big moves in the free agency and the trade market.

However, while Brooklyn could go star hunting in this new era where tanking/rebuilding teams are rewarded, it could also remain a third or fourth piece in a blockbuster trade for Antetokounmpo.

The Nets have veterans such as Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton that could be of value to the Celtics, Heat or Bucks, and they can absorb salaries and picks to push something through that benefits all parties involved.

The only concern would be Brooklyn falling into that relegation zone of the draft lottery, but at the same time, being a facilitator in an Antetokounmpo wouldn't keep the organization from making splashes in free agency or other trades. The Nets have been linked to stars such as Austin Reaves and Jalen Duren.