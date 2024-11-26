Illinois’ Five-Star Guard Ignites in Big Win
On Monday night, the Illinois basketball team issued a beatdown of Little Rock, winning by a measly 59 points in their fifth victory of the season.
Five-star freshman Kasparas Jakucionis was the star of the show, adding a game-high 21 points on 5-for-9 shooting, hitting three of his four attempted triples. Additionally, he added six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Simply put, Jakucionis did it all, checking the scoring, passing and defensive boxes in his best all-around performance of his fresh career.
Even better, he continued to showcase one of his better and more unique skills: getting to the free throw line. Against the Trojans, he shot and made eight free throws, a rare and much-needed skill in the modern NBA.
While there’s certainly been ups and downs in his first handful of collegiate games, it’s been clear he has potential as a jumbo, play-making guard.
Per NBA Draft on SI's earlier scouting report on Jakucionis: "Jakucionis has phenomenal lead guard skills, boasting great court vision at 6-foot-5. Driving and dishing is the name of his game, as he thrives on setting up his teammates. When it comes down to it, the Illinois freshman simply makes those around him better. He’s a team player who generally makes things happen when the ball is in his hands. At times he gets caught trying to do too much, but as he continues to get more reps at the college level, Jakucionis will learn to better determine when he needs to take a step back and let the game come to him."
On the season, Jakucionis is now averaging 10.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists to 3.6 turnovers while shooting 47% overall and 25% from 3-point land. Most importantly, he’s seeing 4.6 free throws attempted per game.
Illinois, now 5-1 on the season, next looks to Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 30.
