Incoming BYU Freshman Egor Demin Has Chance to be Top-Five Draft Pick Under Kevin Young
One of the fastest-rising collegiate programs in the country right now is BYU, who made the phenomenal coaching hire of Kevin Young. Prior to taking the head job to lead the Cougars on the hardwood, Young was a well-respected and successful assistant with the Phoenix Suns. Now, he’ll lead BYU in one of the toughest conferences in the country — the Big 12.
Young is already making waves in the recruiting scene, changing the way recruits view the program. Several significant players in the upcoming few classes are seriously considering BYU, which is shaping up to be a pivotal shift for the program.
BYU hasn’t had a player selected in the NBA Draft since Jimmer Fredette in 2011, but that will be changing very soon.
Young will have the opportunity to coach one of the most anticipated incoming freshmen in the country next season with Egor Demin, who will have the chance to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Russian prospect is one of the best European prospects we’ve seen in the past few years and checks nearly every box at 6-foot-8.
A jumbo guard, Demin is built to be a primary playmaker and facilitator. He knows how to leverage his size to create mismatches on the offensive end. Demin is a phenomenal passer for size and is very comfortable with the ball in his hands.
Despite the fact that he’ll be one of the tallest players on the floor most of the time at BYU, he is extremely fluid. His game is more smooth than it is quick or explosive, but he’s very effective in that style. The incoming freshman is an adequate shooter at this point, but has much room to improve. That’s his biggest area of improvement and could be his swing skill when it comes to draft stock, but there’s reason for optimism given his mechanics.
Demin is a smart defender who uses length and physical tools well. What makes him really special is his positional versatility and skillset at his size, which should allow him to play at least three positions at the next level.
Especially with Kevin Young at the helm, Egor Demin is well-positioned to hear his name called very early in the 2025 NBA Draft. This will be one of the most exciting player-coach duos in all of college basketball.
