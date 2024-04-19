How Should Jared McCain Fare in the 2024 NBA Draft?
In a freshman class touted with heavy-hitting talent, Jared McCain of the Duke Blue Devils shined within it despite a number of doubts entering his collegiate career.
Embracing them, he was able to will his team to the Elite Eight after an overall very impressive introductory season, despite falling to 11-seed North Carolina State. He'd put up 32 points on 20 shots along with five threes to anchor the Blue Devils offense, but it wasn't enough to edge out a rallying Wolfpack team.
Though not the finish he was envisioning, McCain showcased both his desirable qualities on and off the court throughout the entirety of the season. Seemingly always uplifting and joyful, creating community within his team and acting like the team's social media liason, McCain possesses the personality traits you want in a teammate.
A week ago, the Sacramento native declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.
At 6-foot-3, 197 pounds, he's a slight frame compared to the average modern NBA wing and combo guard, but he has the skill set to compensate. A prepared shooter in a plethora of preparations, adept playmaker and downhill decision maker in transition, McCain's freshman outing with Duke proved a lot about his quality on the court, and has led to him being mocked up to a lottery selection throughout the year.
14.3 points on 46.2% from the field and 41.4% from 3-point distance, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 36 games on 31.6 minutes a night, his season was productive for the Blue Devils to say the least.
He's been one of the most accurate and consistent outside shooters in the NCAA in his time on the floor, and that will directly translate to the league, especially when examining his dynamic shot making. Swaying off the dribble into a deep pull-up jumper or a fluid and repeatable spot-up from anywhere along the 3-point line, he has the shooting skill and knack to find his spot that's going to make him difficult to contain as an outside shooter in the league. He'll have to manage against some sizable, lengthy defenders, but it's not farfetched to say he could be able to make an immediate impact in that realm from his first game in the association, depending where he gets drafted.
McCain is a guard who can provide a lot to a team when he's hot, but losing that consistency and going into a slump affects a lot of his game. But throughout his lone college season, there wasn't much to suspect that his shot selection wouldn't naturally translate to the NBA.
