Jared McCain Stands Out in First Game with 76ers
After conquering the collegiate game with the Duke Blue Devils, guard Jared McCain took his first steps towards doing the same at the professional level with the 76ers on Monday.
McCain played in his first Summer League contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder, pouring on 15 points on 6-for-15 shooting in the 10-point win. He also tacked on six boards, three assists and two steals. He looked like one of the team's best players — along with former Bruin Adem Bona — a signal that he could be in line for a nice role with the 76ers primary squad. Despite failing to sink any triples Monday, there's little doubt that part of his game will translate to the next level.
Philadelphia eventually coasted to a win after grabbing a nice lead in the second quarter.
As a 6-foot-3 guard, McCain made his name for Duke hitting triples, scoring efficiently at the rim and generally playing a clean, connective brand of basketball. He averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game with the Blue Devils en route to becoming the No. 16 overall pick at the 2024 NBA Draft.
Now, he’ll join a 76ers squad that’s buzzing following the addition of multi-time All-Star Paul George as a free agent. Alongside the trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and George, McCain should frequent the main roster with solid off-ball scoring and savvy ball-handling.
Philadelphia is back in action tomorrow, July 9, with a matchup against the Memhpis Grizzlies.
