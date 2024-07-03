Kel’el Ware Offers Miami Heat Intriguing Upside Swing
The Heat have long made the most of their mid-first round selections at the NBA Draft. Making the choice to draft Indiana center Kel’el Ware at No. 15 just a week ago one of the more intriguing picks of the night.
Miami has amassed a nice track record, even in the last few years. In 2017 they grabbed multi-time All-Star Bam Adebayo at No. 14, and two drafts later grabbed savvy scorer Tyler Herro at No. 13. Most recently, they picked now-contributor Nikola Jovic at No. 27 and the surprise of the year at the 2023 NBA Draft in Jaime Jaquez Jr. of UCLA.
Ware — at 7-foot with premier two-way ability — now joins those ranks as the fifteenth overall pick. Even accounting for Adebayo and Jovic, Ware is one of the most ambitious talents the organization has gambled on in some time.
As a sophomore with the Hoosiers, he averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in over 30 minutes per contest, cashing in on 59% of his field goals and 43% of his limited 3-pointers.
As a lengthy 7-footer capable of staunch rim-protection, easy interior offense and a growing perimeter game, Ware would be a massive addition if Miami is able to develop him further. His success could lead to shifting Adebayo to the four, adding a new dynamic entirely to an already successful Heat team.
Still, there’s no guarantee Ware hits the high-end of his upside. But there’s few teams you’d trust more than Miami to achieve just that.
