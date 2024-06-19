LeBron, Bronny James 'Not Package Deal'; Bronny's NBA Draft Status Impacted?
A predetermined notion that LeBron James would favor whichever team drafts Bronny James was squashed by Rich Paul on Wednesday.
The report began with ESPN's Jonathan Givony breaking down the reason behind Bronny having worked out for only the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers is "by design."
"This is nothing new," Paul said, via Givony. "The goal is to find a team that values your guy and try to push him to get there. It's important to understand the context and realize that this has always been the strategy with many of my clients throughout the years, especially those in need of development like Bronny. My stuff is by design."
In the conversation, Paul revealed that the Minnesota TImberwolves, Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors are three more teams interested in taking Bronny. The projected second-round guard might not have packed the stat sheet in his lone season with USC, but he showed NBA-level flashes.
Paul also revealed that "there is no package deal option for LeBron and Bronny with the Suns or Lakers," as Givony reported.
Does this hurt Bronny's draft stock, though? He was also projected to be a day two selection -- as the NBA Draft is now split between two days. The first round will take place June 26 with the second round beginning on June 27.
In 25 games played, Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Averaging south of 20 minutes per game, the USC guard's shooting splits were quite poor in his lone season, though. Some believe his name -- being the son of LeBron -- has helped raise his draft stock.
With the notion that LeBron would join the team that drafts Bronny being laid to rest, it'll be interesting to see where James will be drafted.
"Bronny is the same as my previous clients," Paul said. "I got the word out early to teams that if you plan on bringing Bronny in, here's what you need to know: If you won't give him a real deal, there's nothing to talk about. It's hard to get real development on a two-way deal."
James could be drafted anywhere on the second day of the draft, but it seems more likely that he falls near the end of the draft, should one of the later teams decide to take a swing and draft him for his upside.
