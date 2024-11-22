Lakers Rookie Shines in Last-Second Loss to Magic
In Thursday night’s contest against the Orlando Magic, Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht was again pivotal, this time in a last-second loss.
In 38 minutes in the starting lineup, he scored 17 points, trailing only Anthony Davis and LeBron James. He shot 7-for-14 overall, hitting three of his seven attempted triples. He also nabbed four rebounds and dished one assist.
The teams went blow-for-blow for most of the game, before Los Angeles pulled away with just minutes remaining in the fourth. Orlando would do its best to keep its head above water, with Franz Wagner hitting a clutch three to put Orlando up one with 2.5 seconds to play.
Despite the loss, Knecht continued to showcase his skillset.
The former Volunteer is coming off a record-breaking night, where he tied the rookie record for triples made with nine against the Jazz. In scoring 37 total points — leading the Lakers — he scored 22-straight rating from the late third quarter to early fourth.
The team had previously won six-straight games, and now sits at 11-5 on the season, tied for No. 3 in the Western Conference with Houston and trailing behind Golden State and Oklahoma City. It was the team’s first home loss of the year.
For those who have seen the product without Knecht, its clear he’s a positive force alongside Davis, and more specifically, the pass-heavy James.
Los Angeles next takes on their Western Conference rival in the Denver Nuggets, who seemed to have found their footing after a slow start behind Nikola Jokic’s heroics.
The Lakers and Nuggets tip off at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.